Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The company traded as low as C$7.62 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 129794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

The stock has a market cap of C$614.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.24.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.