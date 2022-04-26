Mask Network Market Cap Tops $111.30 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $3.82 or 0.00009951 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $111.30 million and approximately $41.79 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00103492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

