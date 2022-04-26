MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Achieves $3.49 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $109,991.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

