Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $84,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

