Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 191,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,165. Materialise has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 33.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

