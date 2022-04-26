Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.01

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 95288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

