Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.07). Approximately 21,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 280,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.53. The company has a market capitalization of £198.95 million and a PE ratio of 81.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medica Group’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

