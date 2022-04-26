Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have 11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 15.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGPPF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Megaport in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Megaport from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Megaport alerts:

Shares of MGPPF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Megaport has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $15.39.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.