Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. 380,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

