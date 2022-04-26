Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.02. 890,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

