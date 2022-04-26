Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $91,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.65. 189,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,718,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.65 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.04.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

