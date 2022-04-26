Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 9.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 68,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 270,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $91,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.04.

FB traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,718,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.65 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.