Metal (MTL) Price Tops $2.52

Metal (MTL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00006569 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $167.71 million and $185.18 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00252601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00101967 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

