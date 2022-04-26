Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Raised to €10.50

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $4.27 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.