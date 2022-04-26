Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Shares of MBOT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.