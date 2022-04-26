Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

