Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 858,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Microchip Technology worth $149,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. 185,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.