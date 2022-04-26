Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 2.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 4,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,119,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth approximately $26,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.