Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 2.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 4,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,119,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.