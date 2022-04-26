MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.29. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 10,658 shares.
MVIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $506.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,689,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 284,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 194,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,344 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
