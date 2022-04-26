MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.29. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 10,658 shares.

MVIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $506.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.49.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,689,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 284,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 194,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,344 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

