Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Mission Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

