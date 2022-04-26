Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUFG. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

