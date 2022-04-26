MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 113,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,705,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

