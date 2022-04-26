MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

