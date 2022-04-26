MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $54.55. 5,896,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

