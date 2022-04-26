MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.69. 7,588,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,459. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

