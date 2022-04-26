MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after buying an additional 114,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $11,441,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,051,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,858,996. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.

