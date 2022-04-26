MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.28. 3,043,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,864. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.