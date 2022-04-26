MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,529,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,866,039. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day moving average of $368.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

