MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,095. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

