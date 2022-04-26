MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 368.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,517,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,153. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.