MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $128.48. 653,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.