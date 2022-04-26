MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,790.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $705,416.97 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00198600 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,533,455 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

