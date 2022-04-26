Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $12.85

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.14. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

