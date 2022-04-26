Morgan Stanley Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $55.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of SNAP opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

