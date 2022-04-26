Morgan Stanley Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $272.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.15.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,787 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

