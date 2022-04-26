Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 136225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.24. The company has a market cap of £47.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

