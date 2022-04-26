Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTL shares. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 401,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,794. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

About Mullen Group (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.