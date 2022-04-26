Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTL. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

TSE MTL traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.92. 401,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,794. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.35.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

About Mullen Group (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.