National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 35,530 shares.The stock last traded at $71.60 and had previously closed at $71.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

