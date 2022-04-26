Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NAUT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

