Navalign LLC Takes $265,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.16. 26,823,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,388,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.