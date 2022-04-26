Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stake Cut by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Nephros makes up about 1.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in Nephros were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 68,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,237. Nephros, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

