NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.81 million and $6.98 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

