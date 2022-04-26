Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.53 on Tuesday, hitting $201.38. 373,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,833. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.51 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.34 and a 200-day moving average of $500.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

