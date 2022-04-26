Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.94. 120,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.51 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.