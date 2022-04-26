New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.25.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.49.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.96 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

