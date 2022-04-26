New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of New Jersey Resources worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1,462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NJR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

