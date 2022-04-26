News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.29

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 355265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in News by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,128,000 after buying an additional 401,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in News by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 4.9% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,192,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

