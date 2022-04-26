Newtek Business Services (NEWT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – Newtek Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

4/19/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2022 – Newtek Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Newtek Business Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Newtek Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2022 – Newtek Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

