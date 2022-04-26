NextDAO (NAX) One Day Volume Tops $147,698.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $147,698.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.94 or 0.07409362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003276 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,329,899,523 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,667,414 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.